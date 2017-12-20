A memorial to the fallen

Dot Schwartz, left, of New Bremen, and her grandson Darren Schwartz, 6, of Minster, son of Scott and Kristy Schwartz, get their first close-up look of a new statue in Lock 1 Park Tuesday, Dec. 19. The statue of a New Bremen firefighter has a plaque that reads “A tribute to all past, present, and future volunteer firefighters and emergency personnel in recognition of the sacrifices they make in service to their communities.” The statue was donated by the family of Kenneth Jutte, honoring the sacrifice that he and John Garman made on Oct. 1, 2003. New Bremen firefighters Kenneth Jutte and John Garman died after the roof of a silo blew up while they were fighting a fire at Hoge Lumber and New Knoxville. Schwartz was friends with both firefighters.

