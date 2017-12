Caity Clark, of Cincinnati, looks over paintings by Phillip Erbaugh, during the opening reception of the painter’s Big and Bold art show at the Gateway Arts Council Friday, Dec. 15. The show runs through January 5.

Caity Clark, of Cincinnati, looks over paintings by Phillip Erbaugh, during the opening reception of the painter’s Big and Bold art show at the Gateway Arts Council Friday, Dec. 15. The show runs through January 5. http://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2017/12/web1_SDN122117Paintings.jpg Caity Clark, of Cincinnati, looks over paintings by Phillip Erbaugh, during the opening reception of the painter’s Big and Bold art show at the Gateway Arts Council Friday, Dec. 15. The show runs through January 5. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News