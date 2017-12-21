125 years ago

Thursday, Dec. 21, 1892

The Sidney Steel Scraper Co. has received its new steel tank for crude oil. It is an immense affair, 28 feet long and eight feet, two inches in diameter, weighing 7,100 pounds. It has a capacity of 255 barrels of oil. It has been buried in the ground in the rear of the main building, this being a measure of safety against fire. It is thought the oil plant will be ready by Monday when the fuel will be used under boilers for heating purposes and in the forging ovens.

100 years ago

Thursday Dec. 21, 1917

Each employee of the Sidney Tool Works was presented with a goose or duck as a Christmas present by the management of the plant this morning.

———

New automobile tags are now on sale. The new tags are smaller than the ones used previously. They have white numerals on a green background, so dark it looks almost black.

75 years ago

Thursday, Dec. 21, 1942

Although Old Man Winter does not officially arrive until 7:04 a.m. tomorrow, temperatures as much as 10 degrees below zero prevailed throughout Ohio today. The Sidney reading was an official seven below zero this morning.

———

Capt. Frank Marshall, commanding officer of Co. K of the local Ohio State Guard unit is in Columbus this week attending a special instructional school under the direction of regular army officers.

50 years ago

Thursday, Dec. 21, 1967

The University of Cincinnati College of Law recently awarded a Juris Doctor degree to Thomas Potts of Sidney. Potts is one of hundreds of UC alumni who were granted Bachelor of Law degrees prior to 1963. This year the university’s board of directors voted to award retroactive J.D. degrees to those graduating before 1963.

25 years ago

Thursday, Dec. 21, 1992

Photo: “Glory Ringers” hand bell choir member Phillip Kocher rings out a note during a Christmas performance of the St. John’s Lutheran Church group at Fair Haven-Shelby County Home Thursday night. Waiting their turn are choir members Anne Elson, Pam Allen, and Andrew Robertson.

———

Sketch: Many holiday shoppers might need a visit with a chiropractor after carrying home all the Christmas presents as this drawing by Jessica Halberstadt depicts. Ms. Halberstadt is a sophomore at Jackson Center High School. There are now four shopping days left.

These news items from past issues of the Sidney Daily News are compiled by the Shelby County Historical Society (937-498-1653) as a public service to the community. Local history on the Internet! www.shelbycountyhistory.org

