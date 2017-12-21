A tree with team spirit

COUNTDOWN TO CHRISTMAS: There are four days until Christmas. A New Bremen volleyball themed Christmas tree stands in the Lock Keepers House in New Bremen Tuesday, Dec. 19. The tree was one of many that make-up the New Bremen Christmas Tree Festival that will continue until the first week of January. Each tree has a different theme. The New Bremen volleyball tree celebrates the team’s first state championship title. Ornaments include balls with the player’s numbers on them, small paper volleyballs strung around the tree, newspaper articles covering their win, tickets to the game and a pompom on top. The tree was decorated by Mariana Muether and Rianna Paul.

COUNTDOWN TO CHRISTMAS: There are four days until Christmas. A New Bremen volleyball themed Christmas tree stands in the Lock Keepers House in New Bremen Tuesday, Dec. 19. The tree was one of many that make-up the New Bremen Christmas Tree Festival that will continue until the first week of January. Each tree has a different theme. The New Bremen volleyball tree celebrates the team’s first state championship title. Ornaments include balls with the player’s numbers on them, small paper volleyballs strung around the tree, newspaper articles covering their win, tickets to the game and a pompom on top. The tree was decorated by Mariana Muether and Rianna Paul. http://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2017/12/web1_SDN122017ChristTree-copy.jpg COUNTDOWN TO CHRISTMAS: There are four days until Christmas. A New Bremen volleyball themed Christmas tree stands in the Lock Keepers House in New Bremen Tuesday, Dec. 19. The tree was one of many that make-up the New Bremen Christmas Tree Festival that will continue until the first week of January. Each tree has a different theme. The New Bremen volleyball tree celebrates the team’s first state championship title. Ornaments include balls with the player’s numbers on them, small paper volleyballs strung around the tree, newspaper articles covering their win, tickets to the game and a pompom on top. The tree was decorated by Mariana Muether and Rianna Paul. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News