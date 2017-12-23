125 years ago

Saturday, Dec. 23, 1892

J.H. Bushman has purchased the Herstein saloon on the south side of the public square, and will take possession on Monday.

Fire Chief Covill has placed a reel and 600 feet of hose in the house near the Pole and Shaft factory and the Buckeye Churn works. A company of workmen in these factories has been organized and it will endeavor to handle fires that occur there in any emergency.

100 years ago

Saturday, Dec. 23, 1917

Floyd McClure, who is in the College of Agriculture at Ohio State University, has been selected as a delegate to the Quadrennial International Student Volunteer Conference to be held in January at Northfield, Mass.

75 years ago

Saturday, Dec. 23, 1942

Plans for their annual New Year’s Eve dance were completed by members of the Charity League when they met last evening in the home of Mrs. Carl Ackerman. Mrs. E.J. Hammann is chairman for the affair. Other members of the committee are: Miss Courtney Cottrell, Mrs. George Zimmerman, and Mrs. H. Eugene Crimm.

———

Shelby County went over the top in the Victory Bond drive which closed Thursday at midnight by subscribing 126.3 percent of its quota, according to word today from Frank Amaan, general chairman. County residents purchased $1,155,254 in assorted government bonds, with the Treasury 2 ½ percent receiving widespread favor from the smaller investor. The county’s quote was $911,000.

50 years ago

Saturday, Dec. 23, 1967

A fight in the coming Democrat primary for nomination as sheriff loomed today when it was learned Donald Laws, former Sidney councilman, has taken out declaration of candidacy petitions. It has been assumed that incumbent Sheriff Robert Burns would seek election to a second term. Possible appointment of Burns to the Sidney postmastership, for which he is one of several applicants, likely would remove him from the primary, however.

25 years ago

Saturday, Dec. 23, 1992

Photo: Andy Finkenbine imagines washing a fire truck the firefighter’s way. Though not really planning a wash job this day, Finkenbine is pleased to assist with vehicle washing and other duties at the Botkins Fire Department. In appreciation of his approximately five years of assistance and visiting, Botkins Fire Chief Ronald Steinke last week named Finkenbine an honorary firefighter. When not volunteering, Finkenbine is busy working at both S&H Products and McDonald’s restaurant in Sidney.

———

Sketch: The animals are gathered around the baby Jesus in this drawing depicting the birth of the Christ Child. The drawing is the work of Jackson Center High School senior Austin Burt. There are just two days before Christmas.

These news items from past issues of the Sidney Daily News are compiled by the Shelby County Historical Society (937-498-1653) as a public service to the community. Local history on the Internet! www.shelbycountyhistory.org

