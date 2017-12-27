125 years ago

Wednesday, Dec. 27, 1892

Tuesday afternoon Andrew Kohler, who lives in Clinton Township, went to the Big Four station to see friends start home. He went into the cars with them and remained too long. When he saw the speed of the train, he hesitated for a moment. Then he jumped, slipped, but held on to the railing around the car steps. A brakeman reached down and seized him and held him from going under the train. Kohler finally released his hold and was violently thrown to the ground between North Street and the water tank near it. Fortunately, no bones were broken but he was badly bruised.

100 years ago

Wednesday, Dec. 27, 1917

Effective tomorrow, government possession and operation of the nation’s railroads for the duration of the war was proclaimed by President Wilson. William G. McAdoo, retaining his place in the cabinet as secretary of the treasury, is placed in charge as director general of railroads.

75 years ago

Wednesday, Dec. 27, 1942

Realizing that they must be at their best to stop the Sidney High Yellow Jackets in their annual game on Jan. 1, the alumni have started practice for the contest. Two alumni squads will see action. The high school varsity will face a team composed of Web Young, Nub Young, Bob Donkalaar, Dick Henke, and Frank Warbington. On the “Old Timers” squad will be: Lee Harmony, Speck Critton, Art Killian, Inch Young, Hugh Bertsch, Fred Griffis, Dick Stewart, Bill Rhees and others.

———

An Associated Press story released today tells of a reporter’s experiences while riding with 1st Lieut. Huffman Dearth of Sidney, a bombardier aboard a U.S. plane during an air raid on Japanese installations at Lashio in Burma.

50 years ago

Wednesday, Dec. 27, 1967

Charmane Fogt, Sidney, has received her second consecutive sales award from Beeline Fashions. She was one of 11 stylists out of 500 in the Dayton region to receive trophies recently at the Imperial House North for outstanding sales work this year.

———

The purchase by Robert M. Hepler, operator of the Spot Restaurant, of two three-story buildings at 209 and 211 South Ohio Avenue, immediately south of his present holdings, was made known today. The additional property was obtained from John and LaDonna Quinn.

25 years ago

Wednesday, Dec. 27, 1992

HOUSTON – A Houston man was charged with disorderly conduct and using a firearm while intoxicated following an incident Saturday night in which he allegedly threatened “to shoot up Houston, Ohio.” The suspect was taken into custody without incident and taken to the Shelby County Jail.

———

Dr. Miguel Topalov was named new medical director of Fair Haven Shelby County Home by Shelby County Commissioners on Thursday. He replaces Dr. George Schroer who resigned. Schroer also decided not to run for re-election as Shelby County Coroner.

http://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2017/12/web1_artforlogoHISTORIALSOCIETY-17.jpg

These news items from past issues of the Sidney Daily News are compiled by the Shelby County Historical Society (937-498-1653) as a public service to the community. Local history on the Internet! www.shelbycountyhistory.org

These news items from past issues of the Sidney Daily News are compiled by the Shelby County Historical Society (937-498-1653) as a public service to the community. Local history on the Internet! www.shelbycountyhistory.org