125 years ago

Thursday, Dec. 28, 1892

The Anna Butter and Cheese Co., a concern of about 40 stockholders organized last spring, has been sued by the Davis and Rankin Manufacturing Co., of Chicago, for a sum of money amounting to nearly $700. The Chicago establishment equipped the creamery and afterwards furnished supplies.

———

H. Tecklenburg at Loramie is building a capacious ice house on his hotel premises in that community.

100 years ago

Thursday Dec. 28, 1917

A service flag containing three stars was presented to the Hickory club recently. It is the work of some of the friends of the club and was hung in the club house in East Sidney a few days before the boys arrived home on their Christmas furlough. Hickory club members in service are: Ed Gerstner, William Kenneaster, and Elmer Webber.

75 years ago

Thursday, Dec. 28, 1942

Through the generosity of the public, the Sidney Corps of the Salvation Army was again able this Christmas to distribute baskets of food to needy families. Major Lucy Miller, of the local corps, said today that some 80 baskets were distributed on Christmas Eve.

———

The Ohio Selective Service board said today that present indications are that some married men without children will be called in January by some boards to fill their quotas.

50 years ago

Thursday, Dec. 28, 1967

Increased rates for all classes of mail except parcel post and international mail will go into effect Jan. 7, Acting Sidney Postmaster Griffis Jenkins reminded local residents today. The new rates include six cents per ounce for first-class letter mail, 10 cents for airmail, five cents for ordinary postcards, and eight cents for airmail postcards. “Even with the new rates, postal service is still a real bargain,” Jenkins said.

25 years ago

Thursday, Dec. 28, 1992

Photo: James Stevenson takes a familiar seat in the Shelby County Common Pleas Courtroom to review for a case prior to trial. Currently an assistant prosecuting attorney, Stevenson will start a new term Jan. 4 as the Prosecuting Attorney in Shelby County.

———

Photo: New Eagle Scouts Scott Carson and Douglas Carson receive pins designating their new rank from their parents, George and Glenna Carson, during an Eagle Scout Court of Honor held Saturday afternoon at Hardin Elementary School. Looking on is State Rep. James Davis, R-St. Marys, 81st District, a guest at the ceremony. The two brothers are members of Houston Boy Scout Troop 239.

———

Photo: Michael Smith takes the oath of office Monday morning as the City of Sidney’s new law director. Sidney Mayor Doris Blackston looks on as Tanyce Lang, clerk of Sidney City Council, administers the oath. Smith replaces William Lang, who retired after more than 30 years in the position.

http://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2017/12/web1_artforlogoHISTORIALSOCIETY-18.jpg

These news items from past issues of the Sidney Daily News are compiled by the Shelby County Historical Society (937-498-1653) as a public service to the community. Local history on the Internet! www.shelbycountyhistory.org

These news items from past issues of the Sidney Daily News are compiled by the Shelby County Historical Society (937-498-1653) as a public service to the community. Local history on the Internet! www.shelbycountyhistory.org