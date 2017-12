Matthew Mickle, of Sidney, gulps down a Starbucks hot chocolate while bringing in shopping carts at Kroger Thursday, Dec. 28. The temperature was 14 degrees while Mickle was working.

Matthew Mickle, of Sidney, gulps down a Starbucks hot chocolate while bringing in shopping carts at Kroger Thursday, Dec. 28. The temperature was 14 degrees while Mickle was working. http://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2017/12/web1_SDN122917HotChocolate-copy.jpg Matthew Mickle, of Sidney, gulps down a Starbucks hot chocolate while bringing in shopping carts at Kroger Thursday, Dec. 28. The temperature was 14 degrees while Mickle was working. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News