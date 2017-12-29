125 years ago

Friday, Dec. 29, 1892

We have been assured that the Hudson Business College will surely open a branch of that famous college in Sidney. The old K. of P. hall over DeWeese’s store has been leased and the college will be opened in a few days. This college will enable any young person who desires to acquire a business education, shorthand or typewriting at a small expense to have that opportunity.

The sleighing is considerably better than many recent winters have furnished at this time, and it is being enjoyed to the fullest by local residents. The moon and the temperatures are right for drives through the country, and an uncommon noise on a lonely road means that a sleighing party is having an enjoyable time.

100 years ago

Friday, Dec. 29, 1917

As a result of the non-arrival of two cars of coal which are on their way, students in the Sidney schools will have another week vacation. The time will be used by the teachers in having a city teachers’ institute. One room in the high school can be heated with gas and the institute will be held in that room. The work will be done by the different teachers and the neighboring superintendents.

75 years ago

Friday, Dec. 29, 1942

George Robertson has completed the war gas course at the War Department civilian protection school, Purdue University. Senior gas officer for Shelby County, Robertson was a member of the class of key civilian defense personnel from a four-state area attending the school.

Milk prices in Sidney and the surrounding area will increase one cent a quart on Jan. 1, following action taken at a meeting of local producers last night. The increase, which will make the retail price 14 cents and wholesale 12 cents, has been authorized by the OPA office in Cleveland.

50 years ago

Friday, Dec. 29, 1967

Sidney’s well-known cornet player, Jackie Frantz, will be seen on television at 5:30 p.m. Sunday on The Ted Mack Amateur Hour. A junior at Holy Angels High School, Jackie was in New York in October to appear on the Mack show which will be seen Sunday. This is her second appearance on the talent show.

25 years ago

Friday, Dec. 29, 1992

Photo: Checking out what remains of 250 pounds of homemade sauerkraut are Roger Oliver, who has worked as a meat cutter at Robert Winner Sons Inc. for 26 years, and Jay Winner, who manages the meat market and grocery store located in the heart of Osgood. This marks the first time Winner’s, a well-known third generation business, has made sauerkraut for the New Year’s holiday. The supply is expected to be depleted by the time the market closes Thursday afternoon.

MCCARTYVILLE – A lifetime love for learning – instilling that love in their students— is what Carol Wentz sees as the challenge facing teachers today. That kind of commitment to teaching and love for learning did not go unnoticed by her peers in the Anna Local School District. Mrs. Wentz was presented with the award given annually by the Anna Teachers Organization to a member who gives unselfishly of themselves beyond normal job requirements.

These news items from past issues of the Sidney Daily News are compiled by the Shelby County Historical Society (937-498-1653) as a public service to the community. Local history on the Internet! www.shelbycountyhistory.org

