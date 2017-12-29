On the agenda

Turtle Creek Township trustees
HARDIN — The Board of Trustees of Turtle Creek Township will have the annual reorganization meeting, Tuesday, Jan. 2, at 7:15 p.m., in the township building, 8477 Hardin-Wapakoneta Road, Sidney.
