Fair board finishes routine work

SIDNEY — Routine business consumed most of the Dec. 20 regular meeting of the Shelby County Agricutural Society, known as the fair board.

The board discussed equipment, including a lawnmower and a track conditioner, and their various repairs; a long-range plan that is in the works; a $4,000 grant from the Monarch Fund; and changes that should be made to the fair book.

Members voted to award a $1,000 Christmas bonus to fairgrounds supervisor Chris Roediger and approved the 2018 operating budget.

In order to be in compliance with state practice, the fair board voted to amend its constitution to reflect the decision, put into practice this year, to sell and allow consumption of alcohol during the fair.

The board voted to support Tom Higbe as second vice president during the state convention.

The board also discussed the possibility of getting support from the Honda Heroes program and the Kroger funding program.

Measures to increase the salary of the board treasurer by $3,000 and of the board secretary by $1,000 and to keep 2018 fees the same as those in 2017 passed unanimously.

The board thanked outgoing president Mitch Brautigam and Tim Everett for their years of service to the agricultural society.

By Patricia Ann Speelman pspeelman@sidneydailynews.com

