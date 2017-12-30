125 years ago

Saturday, Dec. 30, 1892

Jacob and Frank Eisenstein have formed a partnership and will manage the saloon formerly run by their father, Charles Eisenstein.

———

A fine sleighing has tempted a number of our people to leave their homes for a few hours of recreation. Many have gone to the hills for an evening’s coast, others have taken advantage of the season by resurrecting their own private sleigh, while still others have indulged in the fashionable sport of taking a bob sled ride.

100 years ago

Saturday, Dec. 30, 1917

Without notice all local cars were taken off the Western Ohio interurban line yesterday. The change took effect on all divisions of the company’s property. Supt. Page stated that unless the coal situation is relieved quickly, the big power plant at St. Marys will be forced to suspend all operations, and in consequence car service on the Western Ohio will come to a standstill.

———

The annual watch party of the Young Peoples Society of St. Paul’s church was given at the parsonage with Rev. and Mrs. R. Wobus as the host and hostess. During the election of officers, Arthur Koons was named president; Urberta Webb, vice president; Miss Irene Kaser, secretary, and Fred Cook, treasurer.

75 years ago

Saturday, Dec. 30, 1942

In a weird and hard-fought game at the high school gymnasium last night, the Alumni defeated the Varsity by a score of 29 to 25. The teams fought on nearly equal terms for the first three quarters, before the grads put on a final burst in the closing period. Henke was high for the winners with 11 points. In the preliminary game, the Old Timers lost to a combination Varsity-Reserve team by a score of 20 to 19.

———

Estimates of the number of persons made homeless by the raging flood waters of the Ohio River were revised upward today to 50,000 with damage already approaching the $2,000,000 mark. The river was above flood stage all the way from Marietta to Cincinnati.

50 years ago

Saturday, Dec. 30, 1967

John Kaylor, 18, a senior at Sidney High School and member of the Thrifty Farmers 4-H Club, is the new president of the Shelby County Junior Fair Board. Young Kaylor, succeeds Paul Webb in the office.

25 years ago

Saturday, Dec. 30, 1992

Photo: Judge John D. Schmitt of Shelby County Common Pleas Court administers the oath of office at a ceremony Wednesday to new county officer-holders Dr. Phillip A. Edwards, county coroner, standing next to his wife, Vicki; John Laws, county commissioner, next to his wife, Edna, and C. Richard Meeker, county commissioner, next to his wife, Mary. Also sworn in were the following elected officials: Sherriff Mark Schemmel; Recorder Janet Becker; Clerk of Courts Barbara Geuy; Engineer Stephen Hubbell, and Treasurer Mary Elle Allenbaugh.

http://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2017/12/web1_artforlogoHISTORIALSOCIETY-20.jpg

These news items from past issues of the Sidney Daily News are compiled by the Shelby County Historical Society (937-498-1653) as a public service to the community. Local history on the Internet! www.shelbycountyhistory.org

These news items from past issues of the Sidney Daily News are compiled by the Shelby County Historical Society (937-498-1653) as a public service to the community. Local history on the Internet! www.shelbycountyhistory.org