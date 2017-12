SIDNEY — People who have nowhere to go to stay warm in Sidney will be welcomed at a warming center at the Salvation Army, 419 Buckeye Ave., beginning Monday, Jan. 1, at 6:30 p.m.

The warming center will be open free of charge for overnight stays. The doors will be open until 9 p.m. No one will be able to get in after 9 p.m. and all visitors must leave the building by 7 a.m. the next morning.

The warming center will be open nightly through the end of March.