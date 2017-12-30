Top 10 photos of the year

Hume Merritt, left, surprises his wife of 76 years Jessie Merritt, both of Sidney, with chocolates and flowers at FairHaven Tuesday, Feb. 14. They were both attending the FairHaven Valentine’s Day dinner.

Cassie Heath, left, of Sidney, 10, daughter of Molly and Scott Heath, reaches for a pig as it leaps over Owen Hershberger, 10, of Sidney, son of Trena and Andy Hershberger, who was trying to catch his own pig during the pig and calf scramble at the Shelby County Fair Friday, July 28.

Fairlawn senior Annie Stemen, right, 17, of Sidney, daughter of Amy and Tony Stemen, flies with stunt pilot Sean D. Tucker at the Dayton Air Show Thursday, June 22. Tucker took Stemen through flips during their one on one flight and let her fly the plane. Stemen got the chance to fly after she wrote a winning 300 page essay about the possible flight.

Anna’s Wyatt Bensman, left, works to keep a pass away from Versailles’ George Grow at Versailles.

Sidney’s Jalen Hudgins, center, gets his head on the ball as Lehman’s Conor O’Leary, left, and Tommy Hamlin converge on him at Sidney.

Celebrating their winning run are, left to right, Bryce Schmiesing, Jared Huelsman and Alex Lehmkuhl at the Division lV State Championship Saturday.

A tractor sits in a field along Russell Road with two loads of freshly harvested soybeans attached to it at sunset Monday, Sept. 25.

Sidney firefighters work to put out the initial gas fueled fire caused by a pickup crashing into the building at 110 N. Ohio Ave. Monday, April 17. The gas line prevented firefighters from putting out the fire for a while. The pickup was towed away from the building giving firefighters an unobstructed line of attack until the gas was turned off.

Clayton Edwards, 10, of Sidney, son of Kelly and Aaron Edwards, looks at the small hairs on an earth worm with the help of a small magnifying glass. Learning the anatomy of earth worms was one of the educational activities kids took part in during 2017 Shelby County Conservation Day Camp: The World Beneath Our Feat, Tuesday, June 20. The camp was hosted by Shelby Soil and Water Conservation District and Shelby County Farm Bureau. It was held at the Shelby County Fish & Game Club. Other activities included a giant animatronic talking worm, archery and tie-dye T-shirts.

The Shelby County Fair is a blur of color as lights from the rides, left to right, ferris wheel, Full Tilt, and Zero Gravity flash and spin in the black night Sunday, July 23.