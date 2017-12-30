Posted on by

Snow and Ice causes slide-offs

At around 3:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 30, a Shelby County Sheriff’s deputy talks with the driver of a car that hit a snowy patch on the 11000 block of state route 29 causing them to slide into the ditch and become stuck in the deep snow there. Multiple slide-offs were being reported around the area as drivers go over snow and ice covered patches of road.


Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News

