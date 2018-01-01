Happy New Year everyone!

Kaydence Meyer, left, in a green shirt, reaches for balloons at the stroke of midnight at Rolling Hills Skate Monday, Jan. 1. Around 90 kids attended the annual Rolling Hills Skate New Years Eve party. After a countdown to midnight balloons were released onto the skate floor where kids promptly popped them for fun. The sound of kazoos almost drowned out the countdown.

Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News