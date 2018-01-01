First local baby of the year born

Paul Ludwig, left, and Michael Payne, both of Sidney, hold their new born baby Alivia Lenora-Skye Payne at the Copeland-Emerson Family Birth Center at Wilson Health Monday, Jan. 1. Alivia was the first baby born in Shelby County in 2018 at 12:22 a.m.. Alivia was born 7 lbs. 5 oz. To celebrate the birth of the first baby of 2018, the hospital presented the baby with gifts including a handmade afghan crocheted by one of Wilson’s volunteers, plush stuffed animal, a baby bib, booties, a hat made by Molly Watkins with “Off the Hook,” hand and body lotion, soap and lip balm for mom, slippers, a HALO Sleep Sack and a Bravado! Essential Camisole from the Wilson Health Sweet Beginnings Lactation Boutique. In addition, Picture Perfect Studios has donated a $75 gift card to go towards a Milestone Club package. Other baby’s born at Wilson Health can be seen at www.wilsonhealth.org.

Paul Ludwig, left, and Michael Payne, both of Sidney, hold their new born baby Alivia Lenora-Skye Payne at the Copeland-Emerson Family Birth Center at Wilson Health Monday, Jan. 1. Alivia was the first baby born in Shelby County in 2018 at 12:22 a.m.. Alivia was born 7 lbs. 5 oz. To celebrate the birth of the first baby of 2018, the hospital presented the baby with gifts including a handmade afghan crocheted by one of Wilson’s volunteers, plush stuffed animal, a baby bib, booties, a hat made by Molly Watkins with “Off the Hook,” hand and body lotion, soap and lip balm for mom, slippers, a HALO Sleep Sack and a Bravado! Essential Camisole from the Wilson Health Sweet Beginnings Lactation Boutique. In addition, Picture Perfect Studios has donated a $75 gift card to go towards a Milestone Club package. Other baby’s born at Wilson Health can be seen at www.wilsonhealth.org. http://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2018/01/web1_SDN010317FirstBabyLG.jpg Paul Ludwig, left, and Michael Payne, both of Sidney, hold their new born baby Alivia Lenora-Skye Payne at the Copeland-Emerson Family Birth Center at Wilson Health Monday, Jan. 1. Alivia was the first baby born in Shelby County in 2018 at 12:22 a.m.. Alivia was born 7 lbs. 5 oz. To celebrate the birth of the first baby of 2018, the hospital presented the baby with gifts including a handmade afghan crocheted by one of Wilson’s volunteers, plush stuffed animal, a baby bib, booties, a hat made by Molly Watkins with “Off the Hook,” hand and body lotion, soap and lip balm for mom, slippers, a HALO Sleep Sack and a Bravado! Essential Camisole from the Wilson Health Sweet Beginnings Lactation Boutique. In addition, Picture Perfect Studios has donated a $75 gift card to go towards a Milestone Club package. Other baby’s born at Wilson Health can be seen at www.wilsonhealth.org. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News