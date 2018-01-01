Jumping into the new year

Mat Meadors, of Englewood, jumps into a frigid Lake Loramie on a 5 degree Monday, Jan. 1 as part of a tradition started by Rev. Ethan Moore. Moore started jumping into the lake to dedicate the new year to Jesus through his mother Mary on her feast day. “Plunging into the fullness of life and Lake Loramie,” said Moore. Moore’s father Ed Moore, right, of McCartyville, cut through six inches of ice to make a hole to jump through. Also taking the plunge was Tim O’Laughlin and Moore.

http://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2018/01/web1_SDN010317NewYearLakeLG2.jpg Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News Mat Meadors, of Englewood, jumps into a frigid Lake Loramie on a 5 degree Monday, Jan. 1 as part of a tradition started by Rev. Ethan Moore. Moore started jumping into the lake to dedicate the new year to Jesus through his mother Mary on her feast day. “Plunging into the fullness of life and Lake Loramie,” said Moore. Moore’s father Ed Moore, right, of McCartyville, cut through six inches of ice to make a hole to jump through. Also taking the plunge was Tim O’Laughlin and Moore. http://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2018/01/web1_SDN010317NewYearLakeLG1.jpg Mat Meadors, of Englewood, jumps into a frigid Lake Loramie on a 5 degree Monday, Jan. 1 as part of a tradition started by Rev. Ethan Moore. Moore started jumping into the lake to dedicate the new year to Jesus through his mother Mary on her feast day. “Plunging into the fullness of life and Lake Loramie,” said Moore. Moore’s father Ed Moore, right, of McCartyville, cut through six inches of ice to make a hole to jump through. Also taking the plunge was Tim O’Laughlin and Moore. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News