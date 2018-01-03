Holiday traffic fatalities down from last year

COLUMBUS — The Ohio State Highway Patrol is reporting preliminary traffic fatality data from the 2017 Christmas and 2018 New Year reporting periods.

During the 2017 Christmas reporting period, beginning Dec. 22 and ending Dec. 25, five crashes resulted in five fatalities. This is a significant decrease from the 2016 Christmas reporting period during which 14 individuals lost their lives in traffic crashes. Troopers also arrested 292 motorists for impaired driving.

One of the fatalities was in Shelby County. Sidney High School senior Kacey D. Swiger, 18, of Sidney, was killed in a two-vehicle crash Dec.23, when she lost control of her vehicle on the snow-covered road in the 10000 block of stateRoute 29, just south of Fort Loramie Swanders Road.

During the 2018 New Year Holiday reporting period, beginning Dec. 29 and ending Jan. 1, two traffic crashes caused three people to lose their lives. This is a 50 percent decrease from last year, when six individuals lost their lives in traffic crashes during this time. Troopers also arrested 288 motorists for impaired driving.

The public is encouraged to continue using #677 to report dangerous or impaired drivers, as well as drug activity.