Two vehicle crash

Despite substantial damage to the vehicles no one was hurt when two pickup trucks collided at the intersection of state route 705 and Barhorst Road around 2 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 3. A stop sign was knocked over in the accident. The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office, Fort Loramie Police and Fort Loramie Rescue responded to the scene.

Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News