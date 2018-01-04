125 Years

January 4, 1893

The weather last night was of the kind that is often fatal to lives on the prairies. The mercury was close to zero, the wind was powerful and blinding snow filled the air. It made itself felt even at comfortable fires, and to those who were compelled to be out of doors, it was a trial of infrequent occurrence.

———

A company has been formed for the purpose of drilling for oil or gas in the vicinity of Kettlersville. Several thousand acres of land have already been leased for the purpose and the work of the company is progressing admirable. Directors of the company are: Henry Wenker, C.F. Quellhorst, Henry Roettger, Henry Luedeke, Jacob Geib, A.H. May, and A. Maurer.

100 Years

January 4, 1918

It was announced today that sufficient coal has been procured to permit the re-opening of the schools on Monday of next week.

———

Beginning next Monday, the price of haircuts in the Sidney barber Shops will be raised from 25 cents to 35 cents.

75 Years

January 4, 1943

Joseph B. Cook was re-elected president of the Sidney Board of Education during the reorganization meeting held last night in the office of Supt. C.C. Crawford. Dr. R.M. Kerr was re-elected vice president. The two men will serve with J.C. Custenborder, named clerk last year for a two-year term.

———

More than 80 members of the civilian defense corps in an eight county area, comprising the Seventh Defense Corps area, were in attendance at the meeting called by state officials at the Hotel Wagner last evening. Purpose of the meeting was to familiarize county defense officials with plans for county and state-wide blackouts to be .

———

Sgt. Forest Bertsch is now in North Africa his relatives and friends learned this week from news dispatches. His plane was one of the group of Flying Fortresses which participating in the second biggest bombing raid of the war against Tunis on Saturday.

50 Years

January 4, 1968

Don Bolinger was installed as president of the Sidney Kiwanis Club in ceremonies Wednesday, succeeding Raphael Echemann. Other officers are: John Miller, first vice president; Ed Neuce, second vice president; Jacob Feucht, treasurer; and Bob Peters, reelected secretary.

25 Years

January 4, 1993

A Quincy area man will be a regular on the new “Star Trek” television series which premieres tonight.

Dan Rose, son of Mr. and Mrs. Max Rose, County Road 88, Quincy, will portray a continuing but unnamed character on the new television series. The two-hour premiere episode will be telecast locally tonight at 8 on WRGT Channel 45 and WFFT Channel 55.

Rose plays a military Supernumares of Bajoran in “Deep Space Nine.”

A 1975 graduate of Riverside High School, Rose grew up in the Pemberton-Quincy area. He has been acting for 10 years in New York and the last three in Los Angeles.

Rose will be appearing in a background role in eight of 11 episodes filmed for another new series, “Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman,” which airs on Saturdays, his mother, Barbara Rose, said today.

———

Sidney High School girls basketball coach Maggi Williams reached a milestone in her career, as a 71-30 win over Colonel White gave her 200 wins in her coaching career.

These news items from past issues of the Sidney Daily News are compiled by the Shelby County Historical Society (937-498-1653) as a public service to the community. Local history on the Internet! www.shelbycountyhistory.org

