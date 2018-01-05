100 Years

January 5, 1918

Members of city council completed their organization for the new year at their initial meeting last evening. H.A. Morris was selected as president pro-tem; Henry C. Shaffer, clerk of council, and Henry Berger, clerk pro-tem.

Damon and William Quinn, Henry Hartman and “Shorty” Gutman, painters working on the new addition of the Sidney Tool Co., had a narrow escape from serious injury yesterday afternoon when the scaffolding on which they were working collapsed and they fell a distance of approximately 20 feet.

75 Years

January 5, 1943

Roy Harmony, Shelby county representative, was named to serve on the commerce and transportation, conservation, and highway committees at the reorganization of the state representatives yesterday.

Louis F. Warbington, education and organization director of the Ohio Farm Bureau, left today for Toronto, Canada, where he will be one of the principal speakers at the four-day session of the Ontario Federation of Agriculture.

Six Sidney churches will join forces for the promotion of a church loyalty crusade during the period preceding Lent. Participating in the crusade will be the Church of the Brethren, United Brethren, Church of Christ, St. Paul Evangelical, First Methodist and First Presbyterian Churches.

50 Years

January 5, 1968

HOUSTON – Waldo Michael was re-elected president of the Hardin-Houston school board during reorganization.

Two members who were re-elected were sworn in. They are Charles Pitsenbarger and Clarence Knouff. John Slagle is board vice president and Victor Stangel is the fifth member of the board. Milton Hixson is clerk.

25 Years

January 5, 1993

Sidney Recreation Board members are mulling over a request from the men’s open industrial softball league to allow beer to be sold at the new adult softball complex under construction on Riverside Drive to attract state tournaments to the new complex.

James Withrow of Anna, who is in charge of the league, said when league play began, ball diamonds “were bare,” but now softball has grown to the point that there are 17 teams, plus women and church leagues.

“It’s grown to the point that we want to bring state ball in,” Withrow said, stating the way to do that would be to sell beer. He noted that St. Marys, Fort Loramie and McCartyville all sell beer and, as a result, have hosted large tournaments. “We’re killing ourselves,’ Withrow added.

These news items from past issues of the Sidney Daily News are compiled by the Shelby County Historical Society (937-498-1653) as a public service to the community. Local history on the Internet! www.shelbycountyhistory.org

