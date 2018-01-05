Mumford receives citation for participating in on-going education

SIDNEY — Shelby County Clerk of Courts Michele Mumford was recently presented with a commendation from the Ohio Clerk of Courts Association (OCCA) at the association’s annual conference held in Columbus.

Mumford received the recognition for attending and participating in the education seminars and monthly educational opportunities offered by the association throughout 2017. Certificates of commendation were presented by the Honorable Justice Sharon Kennedy of the Ohio Supreme Court.

The OCCA offered seminars on a wide variety of clerk of courts related topics including dispute resolution, ADA compliance for websites, Ohio ethics laws, public records training by the state auditor’s office, Sovereign Citizens by the FBI and State Highway Patrol and automobile titling issues presented by the State of Ohio Bureau of Motor Vehicles.

“The education seminars held by the Ohio Clerk of Courts Association are an important resource for keeping on top of the constantly changing laws and procedures my staff and I need to know in both our legal and auto title offices,” said Mumford. “It is my goal to offer the best service possible to the residents of Shelby County and the classes offered are an essential part of helping me and my staff to do just that.”

The seminars are held in conjunction with the OCCA monthly meetings.

The OCCA began in 1940 as a forum for clerks from all 88 counties to exchange ideas and compare programs, and to exercise influence in legislation that affects the office.

Mumford http://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2018/01/web1_MumfordMichele.jpg Mumford