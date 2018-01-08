125 Years

January 8, 1893

The style of winter weather in the past 24 hours is fashioned on the Dakota plan. The mercury retires one or two degrees below zero, the wind has a bias cut and a movement of 30 or 40 miles an hour, and the snow that can find no room to sail in the air goes to bank in drifts. This region has been longing for “an old fashioned” winter for years, and it is supposed everyone is now satisfied.

100 Years

January 8, 1918

At the annual election of officers at the Citizens National Bank yesterday afternoon, W.A. Graham was re-elected cashier, having served in that capacity for 38 years. He has been associated with the bank for 44 years. H.E. Beebe was named president; J.N. Vandemark, vice president; Ed. Mede, assistant cashier, and Arthur Allinger, teller. Members of the board include: Ben B. Amann, J.D. Barnes, C.B. DeWeese, and S.E. Shearer in addition to Beebe, Graham, and Vandemark.

———

Completing their organization yesterday the directors of the First National Exchange Bank named W.H. Wagner, president; L.M. Studevant, vice president; J.C. Cummins, cashier; C.W. Nessler, assistant cashier; and Asa Fogt, teller. In addition to Wagner, Studevant and Cummins, members of the board are: Charles Timeus, R.H. Trego, W.T. Amos, I.H. Thedieck, A.J. Hess, J.E. Russell, and W.M. Kingseed.

75 Years

January 8, 1943

Some of the 217 Shelby county men to be called for military service in February will likely go into the navy, marines or coast guard. This appeared a possibility today with the announcement that for the first time in the nation’s history, men will be drafted into the Navy. With the February quota of 217 added to the January quota of 138, this makes a total of 355 Shelby county men to be called for physical examination prior to induction into the armed forces.

———

Harley Strayer, of Green township, is the new president of the Shelby County Trustees and Clerks Association, elected at the meeting held last evening in the assembly room of the court house. He succeeds A.C. Dill. William Sandham, Orange township, is the new vice president, with William Eilerman re-elected secretary and treasurer.

50 Years

January 8, 1968

Miss Diana Huelskamp, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Eugene Huelskamp, R.R. 5, Sidney, has received word that she has passed her Ohio State Board examinations and is now a licensed practical nurse.

A graduate of Holy Angels High school with the class of 1966, Miss Huelskamp graduated in September of 1967 from the Dayton School of Practical Nursing. She is employed at Wilson Memorial Hospital.

———

Creation of Shelby county’s first rural sanitary district moved near to completion in a meeting scheduled for this afternoon between county commissioners and Estle Stephens, real estate developer and builder.

Stephens, it was said, has plans for the eventual construction of about 70 homes in the subdivision located in the vicinity of Millcreek and Kuther roads in Washington township. About 35 homes are contemplated in the first phase of the development. Of those, 13 have already been constructed, commissioners were told.

Under the program being formulated, Stephens is to construct the community project and then turn it over to the county for maintenance and operation. A number of other areas in the county are said to be in line for similar sewage disposal establishments.

25 Years

January 8, 1993

PHENIX CITY, Ala. – Twenty-nine years ago, as a young infantry captain, Colin L. Powell lived in Phenix City while stationed at Fort Benning, Ga.

On Thursday, he returned to the city and had a street named after him.

Powell, the first black chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, recalled how hard it was for a young black man in the south in 1964.

I want to thank you for this honor, but I want to ask you one favor,” Powell told the crowd. “When you pass this (street) sign and when you see that sign, don’t think of General Colin L. Powell, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff. Think instead of Captain Colin Power of 29 years ago and let that young Captain Powell remind you of today’s captain and today’s lieutenant and sergeant and private.

Take care of them as you took care of me 29 years ago,” he said.

http://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2018/01/web1_artforlogoHISTORIALSOCIETY-5.jpg

These news items from past issues of the Sidney Daily News are compiled by the Shelby County Historical Society (937-498-1653) as a public service to the community. Local history on the Internet! www.shelbycountyhistory.org

These news items from past issues of the Sidney Daily News are compiled by the Shelby County Historical Society (937-498-1653) as a public service to the community. Local history on the Internet! www.shelbycountyhistory.org