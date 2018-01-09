Real estate tax bills being mailed

SIDNEY — Shelby County Treasurer John E. Coffield has announced that first half real estate tax bills were mailed Jan. 9, 2018. The final date for payment of these bills will be Feb. 14, 2018.

Checks or money orders, made payable to John E. Coffield Shelby County Treasurer, can be sent via mail or by using the locked drop box available at the front of the Shelby County Annex building. These methods of payment, along with cash or credit cards, will also be accepted in person at the Treasurer’s office. The taxpayer is responsible for the credit/debit card convenience fee of 2.95 percent. If using your bank’s online bill-pay, please use your 12 digit parcel number as your account number.

Any payment receivef with a Feb. 14 postmark or before will not receive a penalty.

“If you have a change of mailing address or do not receive a bill, please contact our office. Failure to receive a bill does not excuse you from paying the taxes due nor relieve you of the mandatory penalty and/or interest,” said Coffield.

“We have pre-payment of future taxes available and we can debit your checking or savings accounts for payments, whether they are bi-annually or monthly. An agreement will need to be signed,” he said.

For taxpayers 65 and older or permanently disabled there is a homestead reduction. This also applies to some military. Contact the Shelby County Auditor’s Office with any questions. The owner occupied credit is also applied for in the Auditor’s Office.

Active military personnel are allowed an extension of time for payment of real estate and manufactured home tax according to House Bill 390. This application is in the Treasurer’s office.

Office hours are 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Monday through Thursday and 8:30 a.m. to noon on Friday. The office is located on the third floor of the Shelby County Annex at 129 E. Court St., Sidney, Ohio.

Anyone with questions may call 937-498-7281 or visit the website at www.shelbycountytreasurer.com.