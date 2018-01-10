125 Years

January 10, 1893

There are a great many persons who are of the opinion that boys who coast on Sunday would be arrested or at least so frightened by prosecution that they would rest from their coasting on that day. It certainly would look better if there were no coasting on Sunday, and doubtless it would be better for the morals of the young people if it were.

———

Deputy Postmaster Eli Davis was taken sick in the post office this morning and is in a rather serious condition at his home on Pomeroy avenue.

100 Years

January 10, 1918

At the regular meeting of the Commercial Club on Monday evening, the board of directors unanimously voted Emerson Deam, who has been a member of the club and is now in the army, an honorary membership with dues paid to the end of the war.

———

The House of Representatives last night adopted by a vote of 274 to 136 a resolution providing for submission to the states of the so-called Susan B. Anthony amendment for national enfranchisement of women. Congressman Welty, of the Fourth district, was one of 12 Ohio congressmen who voted no on the proposition.

75 Years

January 10, 1943

Mrs. Asa Fogt was re-elected president of the Bible department of the Woman’s club when members met yesterday afternoon in the Business Girls home. Mrs. R.J. Aschenbach was named vice president; Mrs. E.W. Herbert, secretary; Mrs. Leroy Davis, financial secretary; and Mrs. Oliver Dovel, treasurer.

———

New Bremen and Minster relatives and friends have received word that Mr. and Mrs. E.J. Halsema and J. Halsema have been interned by the Japanese at Baguio, Phillipine Islands. Natives of New Bremen, the Halsemas have lived in the Phillipines for a number of years. This is the first word relatives have received regarding them since December 1941.

50 Years

January 10, 1968

Paulina Gross, 224 North Main avenue, came up with the big one Tuesday when she won the $600 Lucky Barrel prize at Shank’s Shoe Store. Registration is under way at Steinle Drugs for a $300 prize.

———

Area educators and parents were challenged Tuesday night by Dr. Byrl Shoemaker to give their children the chance to acquire skills that would mean better jobs in life. That, he said, could be achieved through a joint vocational high school such as the one now under construction.

Representatives of 19 school districts and five county boards of education had come to the Amos Memorial Public Library to hear Dr. Shoemaker, who is state director of vocational education. Shoemaker said that 33 vocational education jointures involving 52 of the 88 counties in Ohio have been formed.

25 Years

January 10, 1993

RUSSIA – Shep’s Golden Lantern has been awarded the 1993 Golden Fork Award and official designation as a Gourmet Diners Society 1993 Restaurant of Distinction.

The Gourmet Diners Society of North America annually presents awards to restaurants across the United States and Canada. Selection for the award is based on professionalism in the field of food service, quality of food, customer service and hospitality. Recipients clearly display that they stand out, far above their competition, stated society officials.

Shep’s Golden Lantern is operated by Harold Simon and is located at 2111 Miller Road in Russia. The restaurant features American Cuisine, specializing in prime rib and seafood dinners.

———

Priscilla L. Hax, W. Lynn Swinger and David W. Robertson, all Sidney attorneys, have been accepted for membership in the Ohio State Bar Association College.

These news items from past issues of the Sidney Daily News are compiled by the Shelby County Historical Society (937-498-1653) as a public service to the community. Local history on the Internet! www.shelbycountyhistory.org

