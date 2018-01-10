‘May the Force be with you’

SIDNEY — What do you do when school is canceled for the day and your family loves “Star Wars?”

You put on your winter coats and gloves and create sculptures from the movie in your yard.

That’s exactly what Miriam Bezy, 18, and her two siblings, Hezekiah, 12, and Maggie, 15, did Monday when Lehman Catholic High School, along with all the other schools in the county, canceled school.

“My little brother wanted to make a sculpture,” said Miriam. “Our family is a fan of ‘Star Wars.’”

So after playing in the snow for a while, Miriam joined her siblings in creating the snow sculptures. She said it took her about four hours to make Kylo Ren. Her brother, Hezekiah, 12, created Darth Vader, while 15-year-old Maggie made the space worm trying to eat the Millenium Falcon.

“Kylo Ren’s not much taller than I am,” said Miriam. “I stacked snow balls on top of one another and then made oval shapes for the body.”

She said she used sticks inside Kylo Ren’s arms and the light saber so “they wouldn’t fall over.”

Miriam said she likes to sculpt and has used clay and other techniques when creating her sculptures.

Miriam, a Lehman Catholic senior, said she is planning a career in art when she attends Benedictine University in Kansas. She’s not sure if she’ll be majoring in art education or something else related to art.

Miriam, Maggie and Hezekiah, and their other siblings, Malachi, 19, Elias, 17, Thaddeus, 8, Josiah, 5, Ezra, 4, and Ezekiel, 1, are the children of Paul and Bree Bezy. The sculptures are located at their residence on Oak Ridge Drive in Sidney.

