SPD seek Clark Gas station robber

SIDNEY — Sidney Police are looking for the man who robbed the Clark Gas station, Sunday morning, Jan. 7.

The Sidney Police Department responded to Clark Gas station on Wapakoneta Avenue on the report of an armed robbery at 9:15 a.m., Sunday.

Sidney Police Capt. Jerry Tangeman Police said the police department have not yet identified the suspect.

The suspect is described as a white, “shorter” male wearing a grey hoodie, blue jeans, a black ski-mask and black gloves came into the gas station, showed the clerk a hand gun and demanded money from the cash register. The man obtained $222 from the register and then left the business on foot headed southbound.

“We definitely would like information from the public,” Tangeman said about the robbery which is still under investigation.

Anyone with information about about the crime is asked to call the Sidney Police Department at 937-498-2351, or Crime Stoppers at 937-498-TIPS (8477).

Surveillance photo shows a man who alledgedly robbed the Clark Gas station, Sunday, Jan. 7. Sidney police have asked for help from the public in identifying him. Call 498-2351 to report information. http://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2018/01/web1_frontofman.jpg Surveillance photo shows a man who alledgedly robbed the Clark Gas station, Sunday, Jan. 7. Sidney police have asked for help from the public in identifying him. Call 498-2351 to report information. Courtesy photo Surveillance photo shows a man who alledgedly robbed the Clark Gas station, Sunday, Jan. 7. Sidney police have asked for help from the public in identifying him. Call 498-2351 to report information. http://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2018/01/web1_backofman.jpg Surveillance photo shows a man who alledgedly robbed the Clark Gas station, Sunday, Jan. 7. Sidney police have asked for help from the public in identifying him. Call 498-2351 to report information. Courtesy photo

By Sheryl Roadcap sroadcap@sidneydailynews.com

Reach the writer at 937-538-4823.

Reach the writer at 937-538-4823.