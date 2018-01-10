Police log

THURSDAY

-8:10 p.m.: warrant. Giovanni Ruiu, 22, of Anna, was arrested on a warrant.

-1:20 p.m.: possession of drugs. Keven Revolt, 30, of St. Marys, was arrested for possessing drugs and criminal tools.

-9:52 a.m.: domestic violence. A warrant was issued for an alleged domestic violence incident.

Crashes

Benjamin Hamilton 37, 209 N. Pomeroy Ave., was cited with right of way at private drive after a two-vehicle crash on Tuesday at 2:56 p.m.

Hamilton was exiting Kroger’s private drive on Michigan Street, headed west, when he struck the rear passenger side of the westbound on Michigan Street that was driven by John Doseck, 61, 201 N. Main St.

Fire, rescue

WEDNESDAY

-4:43 a.m.: fire alarm. Crews responded to Dorothy Love Retirement Community on Cisco Road for a false fire alarm.

-12:03 to 9:09 a.m.: medical. Crews responded to five calls.

TUESDAY

-8:53 p.m.: alarm. Crews responded to the Sidney Municipal Court on West Court Street for an alarm.

-8:04 p.m.: fire. Firefighters responded to Mendards on Lester Avenue on a false fire alarm.

-5:20 p.m.: fire. Crews responded to Aunt Millie’s Bakeries on Progressive Way on a false fire alarm.

-3:52 to 11:05 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to seven calls.

-2:33 p.m.: crash. Crews responded to an automobile crash.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.