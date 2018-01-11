SCARF updates shelter fundraising

SIDNEY — The Shelby County Animal Rescue Foundation has less than $100,000 to raise to meet its $2.4 million goal for a new animal shelter.

Its latest drive, Race to the Finish, garnered 311 donors of $500 each. The organization had hoped to get 500 such donors by Dec. 31. NK Telco had donated tickets to Eldora Speedway as a prize. Donors’ names were entered into a drawing and Dawn Billing won the prize.

To date, SCARF has raised $2,305,842.07, which is 96.07 percent of the total. It broke ground for what will be the Bob Sargeant and Family Shelby County Animal Shelter and Adoption Center in November at a site donated by the county along Gearhart Road.

The 8,152-square-foot building will more than double the space of the current shelter, which was built in 1971 and slightly expanded in 1998. It will have a custom-designed heating and air-conditioning system that will help to prevent the spread of disease among resident animals. It will have a proper quarantine area, kennel floors designed for ease of cleaning, a records room and expanded living quarters for dogs and cats. In addition, there will be a puppy room, a welcome center and “re-tail” shop, an exam room, areas for proper food storage, a laundry area, outside play areas and space to hold 22 percent more animals than the current building can hold.

All donations are fully tax-deductable. They can be mailed, payable to the Community Foundation of Shelby County and marked for the SCARF Pawsitive Race to the Finish campaign, to the foundation, 100 S. Main Ave. #202, Sidney, OH 45365. They can be made online at www.commfoun.com. and at www.helpshelbycountyanimals.com. When donating online, use a pledge form to ensure that the gift is credited to the capital campaign. For information about donating, call 937-497-7800.

