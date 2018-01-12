125 Years

January 12, 1893

In the complaint made against School superintendent Prof. Yarnell for whipping Harry Collins at school, the grand jury saw fit to return no bill.

———

Surveyors are reported locating a line for the Ohio Southern railroad through Maplewood via Jackson Center. Reports are they are a hearty set of fellows and work every day through snow and storm.

100 Years

January 12, 1918

A terrific blizzard struck Sidney during the night, with the temperature dropping from 20 degrees above zero at 7 o’clock last night to from 17 to 24 below zero at 7:30 this morning. Thaleon Blake reported the government thermometer registered 17 below. Temperatures throughout the day have been from 10 to 14 degrees below zero. Coupled with the cold was a terrific wind and snow storm, causing snow drifts to pile high along roads, electric lines and railroad tracks. Traffic over the Western Ohio, Big Four and B. & O. railroads was suspended completely. Natural gas began getting low during the morning. There was considerable suffering because of the shortage of coal in the city.

75 Years

January 13, 1943

Members of city council at their meeting last evening approved the improvement of state routes through the city in cooperation with the state highway department, with the city bearing 25 per cent of the cost. The approximate cost to the city for the improvement will be $8,400. A petition signed by the police and fire department members requested a 20 per cent increase in salary for 1943. The request was placed in the hands of the fire and police committee.

———

R.E. Teegarden, of Sidney, was elected president of the Mid-Western chapter of the Ohio Society of Professional Engineers at the meeting of the group held in Wapakoneta last evening. O.W. Gruebmeyer, also of Sidney, was elected vice president of the organization.

50 Years

January 12, 1968

Stuart Carey made it definite today that he will be a candidate for nomination as Shelby county sheriff in the May 7 Republican primary election. His action raised the possibility that two former deputy sheriffs may be opponents in the November election – Carey and Democrat Don Laws.

———

Instead of sharing a health commissioner with other counties as it has done for many years, Shelby county now will have one of its own.

He is Dr. Edward A. Link, 34, who was appointed by the Sidney-Shelby County Board of Health Thursday night as successor to Dr. Robert S. Oyer, who resigned. Dr. Link was employed on a part-time basis and will be able to continue his practice of medicine. A graduate of Marquette University School of Medicine at Milwaukee, he began his medical career in Sidney as an associate of Dr. George J. Schroer. He has served frequently as acting coroner.

25 Years

January 12, 1992

The City of Sidney has hired the first female firefighter in local history.

She is Valarie Ehrhardt, 24, a native of Ashland, who began her job duties as a paramedic and firefighter with the Sidney Fire Department Monday. She comes to Sidney from the Mifflin Township Fire Department in Mansfield, located halfway between Columbus and Cleveland.

This is her first full-time firefighting position. She became interested in this line of work after she was graduated from Marietta College and couldn’t find a job. She had done an internship with the Emergency Medical Service system in Gallia County.

These news items from past issues of the Sidney Daily News are compiled by the Shelby County Historical Society (937-498-1653) as a public service to the community. Local history on the Internet! www.shelbycountyhistory.org

