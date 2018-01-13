Weather closes Honda, schools

ANNA — The Honda of America Manufacturing Inc. Engine Plant, in Anna, cancelled all shifts through the evening of Friday, Jan. 12. All Honda locations operated under Status C.

According to Kaitlin Hall, a Honda corporate communications representative, Status C means “everyone is out of (there),” and no key personnel were onsite.

Hall said operations were expected to resume as scheduled, today, Jan. 13.

As for the frequency of plant closures at Honda, Hall said it varies from year to year. It is dependent on both the severity of the weather conditions and the judgement of those in charge.

“It’s ultimately a leadership decision,” she said.

Emerson Climate Technologies, in Sidney, was still on its normal operating schedule for Friday evening.

Amos Memorial Public Library closed at 11 a.m., Friday, and the Senior Center of Sidney-Shelby County closed at noon, due to the forecast of inclement weather. The Wilson Health After Hours Clinic closed Friday and and will remain closed today.

Lehman Catholic High School, Fairlawn Local Schools, Riverside Local Schools, and schools in Fort Loramie, Russia and Minster were closed, Friday, with evening activities cancelled, because of the weather.

Botkins Local School, New Bremen Local Schools, Sidney City Schools, Hardin-Houston Local School, New Knoxville Schools, and schools in Versailles cancelled all activities for Friday evening.

Jackson Center Junior High after-school practices were cancelled, while high school boys practice was to continue as scheduled.

Holy Angels Catholic School conducted an early dismissal at 1:10 p.m., Friday.

According to the National Weather Service, Sidney is under a winter weather advisory until 10 a.m., today.

Friday’s total daytime snow and sleet accumulation was estimated at 1 to 2 inches. With a high near 35 degrees and an evening low of 12, wind chill could have brought temperatures as low as -5 degrees throughout Friday night, and new evening snow accumulation could amount to an additional 1 to 2 inches.

The Salvation Army, 419 Buckeye Ave., Sidney, had its warming center open Friday, free of charge, for those who needed a place to go to escape the cold. The center opens daily at 6:30 p.m. Doors will remain open until 9 p.m., after which no one will be able to get in. All visitors must leave the building by 7 a.m. the next day.

