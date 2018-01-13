125 Years

January 13, 1893

A crowd of boys and girls took a sleigh ride to near Botkins last night and got in at seven o’clock this morning. Some of them walked part of the way home. They have a good deal more experience, if not common sense, than they had yesterday.

100 Years

January 13, 1918

The Miami Conservancy directors are preparing to employ 2,000 men in the construction of the dams and retention reservoirs which will be constructed in connection with the comprehensive plan for protection of the Miami Valley from future floods.

———

The terrific blizzard that struck Sidney throughout the day and night, spent its force this morning. Business was at a standstill yesterday, with very few people venturing out. The blizzard conditions were general all over the country.

———

The largest snowdrift reported to the News office this morning was that on Mason pike, just west of the Plum Creek church. It was about 40 rods long and of an average height of five feet and at the highest point seven feet. Men of the neighborhood used teams to clear the road this afternoon.

75 Years

January 13, 1943

The first operational mobilization of the Sidney Civilian Defense corps last evening was declared a success by Commander A.N. Hemmert, as the local unit moved forward in preparation for a group of city-wide dimouts. Last night’s mobilization was the first time that hypothetical situations were created in various sections of the city of test effectiveness of the corps.

———

Joseph B. Cook was elected president of the Citizens National Bank when the board of directors organized yesterday following the annual shareholders’ meeting. Joseph G. Wagner was named vice president; and Arthur Allinger, cashier. Named to the board of directors with these three were: J.D. Barnes, W.J. Emmons, S.E. Shearer, and E.C. Amos.

———

J.C. Cummins was named president of the First National Exchange Bank; H.A. Amos and W.R. Anderson, vice presidents; and Clem Fogt, cashier, during the board’s reorganization yesterday afternoon following the annual meeting of shareholders. Other members of the board named by the stockholders are: F.P. Thedieck, William Kingseed, C.R. Anderson, and L.C. Wagner.

50 Years

January 13, 1968

One of the stars of the Lawrence Welk TV show has been booked for the 1968 Shelby County fair. She is Lynn Anderson, blonde and attractive singer of country music.

Miss Anderson was booked during the Ohio Fair Managers Association convention in Columbus this week. Several Shelby board members, including President Fred Linker and Secretary Marvin Sollman attended. Other board members who went to the convention included Ron Laughlin, Ray Ware, Joe Strayer, Melvin Davis, John Jelley, James McCracken, Frank Wooddell and caretaker Karl Barbee.

25 Years

January 13, 1992

Anne Schmiesing, an eighth grader at Holy Angels Elementary School, is the 1993 citywide spelling bee champion.

Miss Schmiesing, 9700 Sidney-Freyburg Road, correctly spelled the words “ricotta” and “suffrage” to win the competition, held Tuesday at Northwood School. Top spellers from 10 schools in Sidney participated in the bee, which lasted 18 rounds before a champion was determined.

Taking second place was Gauri Shrotriya, a seventh grader at Bridgeview Middle School. For four rounds, Miss Shrotriya and Miss Schmiesing were the last two spellers standing, until Miss Shrotriya misspelled the word “truncated.” The Bridgeview student is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Ashok Shrotriya, 320 Lunar Drive.

As the citywide champion, Miss Schmiesing now advances to this spring’s Dayton Regional Spelling Bee to compete against other top spellers from southwestern Ohio. The regional bee is sponsored by The Dayton Daily News.

These news items from past issues of the Sidney Daily News are compiled by the Shelby County Historical Society (937-498-1653) as a public service to the community. Local history on the Internet! www.shelbycountyhistory.org

