Shelby County Pro-Life oratory contest announced

SIDNEY — High school juniors and seniors who reside in or attend school in Shelby County, Ohio are invited to participate in the Shelby County Pro-Life oratory contest scholarship opportunity with a chance to win $300 and advance to the state and national contests. Prizes of $100 and $150 are awarded to second and third place contestants in the local, Shelby County, contest.

Students are to prepare and present a 5 to 7 minute pro-life speech on one of the following topics: abortion, infanticide, euthanasia or stem cell research.

The contest is Monday, Feb. 19 (President’s Day) at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Sidney, from 6:30 to 9 p.m. Students must register by Thursday, Feb. 15, with Anne Schmiesing via email, director@shelbycountyrtl.org or by calling 937-492-5584.

The contest is sponsored by Shelby County Right to Life and information is available at their website, http://shelbycountyrtl.org/OratoryContestInformation.htm