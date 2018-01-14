Posted on by

Yard waste collection extended


Staff report

SIDNEY — Winter weather conditions hampered city yard waste collection efforts last week. Assistant City Manager/Public Works Director Gary Clough announced Friday that city staff will extend yard waste collection in January. The yard waste collection will extend from Tuesday, Jan. 16, through Friday, Jan. 19.

Yard waste that can be containerized must be put in bio-degradable bags. Small loose items such as leaves, pine needles, hedge trimmings, and weeds must also be in a bio-degradable bag to be collected. Christmas trees and seasonal greenery will be picked up provided all ornaments, tinsel or any other decorations are removed from the tree.

Staff report

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

10:38 am |    

Monday to Friday forecast

Monday to Friday forecast
7:12 pm
Updated: 7:19 pm. |    

Boys basketball: Sidney, Versailles, Fort Loramie, Minster in Flyin’ to the Hoop

Boys basketball: Sidney, Versailles, Fort Loramie, Minster in Flyin’ to the Hoop
12:10 am |    

Weather closes Honda, schools

Weather closes Honda, schools