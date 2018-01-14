Yard waste collection extended

SIDNEY — Winter weather conditions hampered city yard waste collection efforts last week. Assistant City Manager/Public Works Director Gary Clough announced Friday that city staff will extend yard waste collection in January. The yard waste collection will extend from Tuesday, Jan. 16, through Friday, Jan. 19.

Yard waste that can be containerized must be put in bio-degradable bags. Small loose items such as leaves, pine needles, hedge trimmings, and weeds must also be in a bio-degradable bag to be collected. Christmas trees and seasonal greenery will be picked up provided all ornaments, tinsel or any other decorations are removed from the tree.