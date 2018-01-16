Russia Village Council elects new president

RUSSIA — The Village of Russia Council elected Mary Jo High as president for the 2018 year during its regular monthly meeting on Wednesday, Jan. 10.

Former Council President Ron Simon was appointed as a council member to fill the vacant seat for a four-year term.

The oath of office was administered to new, appointed, and re-elected council members, Adam Barga, Mary Jo High, Ron Simon, John Grogean; and Mayor Terence Daugherty.

Sheriff John Lenhart gave the law enforcement report for the month of December. He said activity was fairly routine. He also said that, in light of higher costs, it is necessary to increase the contract with the council by 2 percent for 2018.

The village has contracted with the sheriff’s department for three years, with no increase during that time. Council members said they have had no complaints with the service over the past three years, and they felt that the hours of patrol were satisfactory.

A motion was then passed to enter into a contract with the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office for police protection for 2018 at an annual cost of $26,135.40. This is an increase of $512.40 per year.

Law Director Justin Spillers introduced Craig Albers, who will be replacing him as village solicitor.

Appropriations were approved at the Fund level as follows:

• General Fund $464,373

• Street Fund $68,660

• Special Assessment Street Lighting $27,300

• Capital Projects Fund $934,933

• Water Fund $422,550

• Sewer Fund $322,250

• Utilities Construction & Maintenance $118,500

• Total $2,358,566

Matt Hoying, of Choice One Engineering, said the OPWC Grant, which has been approved at the local level, is for a total cost of $562,604.

He said the engineering proposal is $42,870, and asked if council wanted Choice One to start the engineering in advance since the Paulus subdivision will begin before the Liberty Street project can begin.

Council agreed that it would be a good idea to do preliminary engineering to be sure the Paulus subdivision is aware of the elevations before they begin.

Village Administrator Mark Shappie, in attendance, asked if council thought the engineering for the Paulus subdivision should be reviewed by another firm. Council thought it would be advisable. Shappie will get quotes from several firms.

Shappie said Paulus told him the proposed names for the streets in the subdivision are Thomas and Mary Ann.

Shappie said he doesn’t know if property-owner Bob Phlipot plans to annex his property into the village. The village will have to acquire right of way or easement from him in order to widen Liberty Street and install curbs. Shappie and Daugherty will meet with Phlipot to discuss the issue.

In other news, the playground construction is set for April 10. The company has requested 40 volunteers be available for each of the four days of construction. Sign-up sheets will be displayed in public buildings, and council members will recruit volunteers.

The site will be graded and tile installed in February when the ground is frozen to reduce damage to the rest of the park.

Council reviewed an application for a PIRG Grant from BBS Charities LLC for the purchase of the Village Centre. After discussing, council felt it would like to have BBS Charities attend a future meeting to obtain further information before making a decision.

Shappie reported that 30 of the new LED bulbs have been installed in the street lights.

A motion was passed to enter into a storage space lease with Berkway Properties LLC for one and one half stalls for salt storage. Rent will be $50 per month.

A motion was passed to approve a resolution to enter into a maintenance agreement with Shelby County for Russia Versailles Road, east of the village to Kelch Road.

Council reviewed a preliminary Emergency Operations Plan for the village, in the case of a disaster.

The following committee appointments were made:

Finance: Ron Simon, John Grogean and Cindy Goubeaux

Law and Order: Greg Borchers and Adam Barga

Streets and Recreation: Greg Borchers

Zoning: Mark Shappie

Park Superintendent: Mark Shappie

EMA Representative: Mark Shappie

Tax Review Committee: Mary Jo High, Dale Armstrong and Jordan Grogean

Records Commission: Mary Jo Voisard, Adam Barga, Mark Shappie and Terry Daugherty

Flood Plain Administrator: Mark Shappie