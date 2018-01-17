125 Years

January 17, 1893

Mothers of young school girls who tolerate their daughters being out in the cold the greater part of the night on long cold drives with the air below zero, may regret before spring comes that they were so indulgent.

100 Years

January 17, 1918

The Central school building was closed yesterday and will remain closed for some time as there is no coal to heat it. Arrangements have been made for Central school classes to meet at the high school building in the afternoon in half-day sessions. The high school classes will also be held on a half-day basis, meeting in the mornings. All other buildings have sufficient coal for a time.

———

Extensive improvements are to be made at the Citizens National Bank in the near future. The interior of the banking room will be greatly enlarged with the addition of the room now occupied by Timeus and Fogt as a shoe store. This room will be remodeled as a directors’ room and the present directors’ room will be made a part of the main banking room.

75 Years

January 17, 1943

The Copeland aircraft plant, located on South Brooklyn avenue in the former Sidney Packing Co. building, was completely destroyed by fire this afternoon, with the loss running into hundreds of thousands of dollars. Four hundred employees were in the building at the time the fire started and marched from the building in an orderly fashion under the direction of their foremen, when the fire alarm went off shortly before 1:30 p.m. The plant was engaged in 100 per cent war work.

———

Arthur Tremain, manager of the Montgomery Ward Co. store here, has been appointed second lieutenant for Co. K of the Ohio State Guard. He succeeds Lt. Elwood Young who entered active military service recently.

———

Lt. Kermit E. Meyer, son of Mrs. Frances E. Meyer, of New Bremen, has been awarded the silver star decoration for gallantry in action by Lt. Gen. George Kenney, commander of allied forces in the Southwest Pacific. The citation was for his participation in an air attack on a Japanese airdrome near Rabaul.

50 Years

January 17, 1968

A Quincy girl, who is a senior at Riverside high school, DeGreff, won the $500 scholarship prize in the Junior Homemaker Contest annually sponsored by Dayton Power and Light Co., and held Saturday afternoon at the Port Jefferson Community Club building.

Gloria Bell, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Junior Bell, was the winner. Miss Bell also earned a chance to compete in the cooking finals to be held at the DP&L Service building Feb. 24, in Dayton. Miss Bell stated on her entry form that she expects to attend Miami University as a liberal arts student, majoring in languages.

———

Sheriff Robert Burns today announced his candidacy for re-election to that office, subject to the decision of the Democratic primary on May 7. Before being elected sheriff, Burns was employed at the Stolle Corp. and also served as County Civil Defense director.

———

Airman First Class Ronnie Helmlinger, son of Mr. and Mrs. Walter Helmlinger of R.R. 1, Quincy, has received the U.S. Air Force Commendation Medal from Col. T.C. Peck, commander at Eglin AFB, Fla. Helmlinger was decorated for meritorious service as an air freight specialist while assigned at Da Nang AB, Vietnam.

A 1964 graduate of Riverside High School, Helmlinger entered the service in September 1965 and was trained as a transportation specialist before overseas assignment. His citation was for outstanding professional skill and initiative. He is now at Eglin with the Air Force Systems Command.

25 Years

January 17, 1993

NEW YORK – Sure, flinging toast, mocking guests and crushing a Mr. Coffee in a machine press works at 12:30 a.m. But will it go over with the 9-to-5 set?

David Letterman thinks so, and CBS is betting megabucks – a reported 14 to 16 million of them a year – on the idea. After months of negotiations, the “Late Night” comic has accepted a CBS offer to leave NBC and go into head-to-head competition against NBC “Tonight” host Jay Leno at 11:30 p.m.

At a news conference yesterday with his new bosses, Letterman sidestepped questions about money, wisecracking: “I got enough for gum.”

———

Sharon Spinner, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Scott Spinner, 515 Aurora Court, will appear in the Ohio Northern University production of “The Pirates of Penzance” to be presented at the Freed Center for the Performing Arts Jan. 20-24 at Ada. Spinner is a senior majoring in music education.

On campus, Spinner has appeared in ONU productions of “Gallantry,” “The Goose Girl,” “Hansel and Gretel” and “Little Red Riding Hood.” She is active in Fellowship of Christian Athletes, University Singers, Phi Kappa Phi scholastic honorary, Alpha Lambda Delta freshman honorary and Mortar Board.

http://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2018/01/web1_artforlogoHISTORIALSOCIETY-11.jpg

These news items from past issues of the Sidney Daily News are compiled by the Shelby County Historical Society (937-498-1653) as a public service to the community. Local history on the Internet! www.shelbycountyhistory.org

