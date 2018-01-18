125 Years

January 18, 1893

Railway travel in this part of the state was never so uncertain as now. A train on time is a rarity, and from three to four hours late a common occurrence. Traveling men are belated, and instead of getting out of town between meals, they generally remain a part of two days.

———

The 13 members of Osceola Encampment, I.O.O.F., who went to New Bremen last evening, left that village at 2 a.m. this morning and arrived in Sidney at 8 a.m. They found the road filled with snow drifts, but with Grim as lookout, Howard at the pilot wheel and Hendershott on boatswain, they weathered the storm and got safely into port with some of them nearly frozed to death.

100 Years

January 18, 1918

All manufacturing plants in Sidney are closed down today in conformance with the order issued by National Fuel Administrator Garfield. The five days, included Sunday, will end next Tuesday, when the plants will resume operation. Various retail stores about the city, except groceries and restaurants, are make arrangements to observe next Monday as a holiday.

———

There will no school in any of the Sidney Public School buildings next Monday to comply with the order of the fuel directive. There appears to be some question as to whether the directive provides for school to be held on Saturdays instead of Mondays in the future.

75 Years

January 18, 1943

Rexford Price has been named to head the 1943 Infantile Paralysis campaign in Sidney and Shelby county. Present plans call for the campaign to open on Jan. 24 and continue through Jan. 30, the 61st birthday of President Roosevelt who initiated the program in 1934.

———

Future plans for the aircraft plant of Copeland Refrigeration Corp. still remained in an indefinite state today as work on cleaning up the building devastated by fire was started over the weekend. Company officials said that any decision regarding rebuilding will have to await the outcome of conversations with representatives of the Federal government.

50 Years

January 18, 1968

Election of Dan Helman and Don Fogt as vice presidents of the Citizens National Bank took place at the organization meeting of the board of directors Tuesday following the annual stockholders meeting.

Fogt will be vice president and cashier while Helman will be vice president and manager of the personal loan department. Directors elected by the stockholders were: J. Oliver Amos, Frank Baughman, Joseph B. Cook, J. Lowell Fowble, Lloyd Leininger, Frank H. Marshall, Leon Park, P.E. Sheets, Joseph G. Wagner, Carl Wilkinson and Frank Zielsdorf.

Other Citizens Baughman officers and personnel in addition to Helman and Fogt are: Joseph B. Cook, chairman of the board; J. Lowell Fowble, president; Joseph G. Wagner, senior vice president; Frank Baughman and Frank H. Marshall, vice presidents; Leon Park, manager of the Botkins office and vice president.

25 Years

January 18, 1993

Baumfolder Corp. of Sidney has suffered a layoff of some employees primarily due to the closing of Heidelberg Eastern Inc., Michael Grauel, Baumfolder president, said Friday. However, the good news is that Baumfolder is the only company, which has been associated with Heidelberg, still in existence in the U.S., he added.

There was a layoff last week of a combination of production and office employees, Larry Amburgey, vice president of manufacturing, said Friday. There were about 25 people laid off, said Janice Benanzer, director of personnel.

These news items from past issues of the Sidney Daily News are compiled by the Shelby County Historical Society (937-498-1653) as a public service to the community. Local history on the Internet! www.shelbycountyhistory.org

