New Sidney firefighters swear-in

Three new Sidney firefighters were sworn-in on Tuesday, Jan. 16, by Mayor Mike Barhorst at the Nancy Adams Training Center located within Sidney Fire Department’s Station 1. Pictured, left to right is Barhorst, Lucas Woodward, with his mother, Cindy Woodward, by his side, Jordan Stemen, with his wife, Haleigh Stemen, by his side, and Mitchell Ahlers, with his wife, Morgan Ahlers, and their young daughter, Isabella, by his side, at the swearing-in ceremony held on their first day on the job.

