125 Years

January 19, 1893

The change in the United States Express office is so great that unless one knows the street number he may think he has stepped into the office of a hotel. The number is 805, and it is blazoned in tin at the right side of the door. This will be of help to the timid.

A.B. Lorton, the proprietor of the “Pacific Garden,” a Main street saloon has disappeared and his place closed. This morning attachments were issued for two barrels of whisky bought from a Sidney dealer, and about 60 gallons of the liquor – all that remained of the purchase – were seized. Lorton had been in business since last October.

100 Years

January 19, 1918

The Sidney schools, which had been expected to open Tuesday following closing in compliance with the Federal Fuel directive, will not open as planned. Supt. McVay said today the board of education had been unable to secure coal in time to open Tuesday. He added that there will be no school in any of the Sidney Public school buildings until further notice.

The following officers were elected at the closing session of the Farmer’s institute held two days this week at the Methodist Church: C.A. Hetzler, president; George Bush, secretary and treasurer; Orrin C. Staley, Charles R. Pfaadt, and W.W. Robinson, executive committee.

In compliance with the directive of the fuel administrator, grocery stores in Sidney will close at noon on Monday for the day, and all saloons will be closed all day.

75 Years

January 19, 1943

The Sidney Girl Scouts have made the collection of household fats as one of their war activities. The initial collection was made with 500 pounds being received. The Scouts expressed appreciation to W.R. Minton who took the fats off their hands and disposed of it through his wholesale meat dealers.

President Roosevelt today directed striking anthracite coal miners to return to their jobs immediately and declared that if the order is not followed out in 48 hours, “your government will take the necessary steps to protect” the interests of the nation in war time.

50 Years

January 19, 1968

Although reports verging on crop disaster have come from other areas, 1967 did not seem too bad a corn year for members of the Fairlawn 125-Bushel Corn Club. The group, now 10 years old, held its annual dinner Thursday night at Fairlawn High school and came up with reports of some good yields.

For example, the top winner, Richard Slonkosky, in the young farmer division, produced 156.6 bushels an acre. He won trophies for best overall yield, best in his class and for “most improved” yield.

Winner in the adult farmer class was Floyd Andrews, with 146.7 bushels an acre. David Kinninger, tops in the Future Farmers of America (FFA) division, had 125.1 bushel yield.

The Board of Directors of the Minster State Bank were re-elected at their annual meeting Wednesday. The directors are Carl F. Eiting, Wilfred J. Herkenhoff, Norbert Knostman, Alfred Fischer, Thomas Morsey, Paul Meyer and Melvin G. Vallo.

The bank officers were also re-elected. They are C.F. Eiting, chairman of the board; Melvin G, Vallo, president; Kenneth Heitkamp, cashier; and Lester Prenger, assistant cashier.

25 Years

January 19, 1993

Cargill Inc. has begun construction of a building to expand into a new market by offering finished food products.

The $8 million investment by the company is expected to be completed this summer and begin operations then, said Stanley Ryan, who recently took over as general manager of the Sidney plant.

The new metal building is located on the grounds of the Cargill plant, 2400 Industrial Drive. The Sidney Cargill facility crushes soybeans and refines the beans into vegetable oil. Completed in November 1991 and put into full operation in 1992 was another $8 million investment at the Sidney plant. This was an addition at the refinery to allow hydrogenation, which is a way to make the vegetable oil thicker.

These news items from past issues of the Sidney Daily News are compiled by the Shelby County Historical Society (937-498-1653) as a public service to the community. Local history on the Internet! www.shelbycountyhistory.org

