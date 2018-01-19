Casey’s opens in Jackson Center

JACKSON CENTER — Casey’s General Store, 307 W. Pike St., Jackson Center, started its grand opening celebrations Friday, Jan. 19, after officially opening one week ago.

It was bustling with activity, Friday, as locals and others just passing through town stopped to have a look-see. The celebrations continue through the weekend.

Upon arriving, customers are greeted at the front door with a smile and a big hello and are offered a chance to spin a wheel for a number of door prizes. They can also sign up for larger prizes to be given away sometime next week. Along with getting free coffee, snacks and a variety of fresh-out-of-the-oven pizza samples, customers can also register online during the grand opening to win a year’s supply of gasoline.

Area Manager Ralph Russell along with General Store Manager Melinda Fogle and managers from several other locations are doing their best to see that the store starts off on the right foot and that those stopping by are in for a pleasant visit. Russell manages all seven of the Casey’s stores in Ohio, as well as a couple in Indiana, and noted that Jackson Center is farther east than any of the more than 2000 locations, most of which are primarily in the Midwest. He moved to Jackson Center 11 months ago and is very enthusiastic about the grand opening and excited about Casey’s being a part of the local community.

“We are not just another gas-station/convenience store” said Russell, “We strive to be competitive in offering only the best in customer service and great food. There is a reason those who stop by come back again and again, and we work hard to keep it that way. We really push customer service and always make sure Casey’s is a clean enjoyable place to visit. I constantly remind our staff that customers should never be in the way of our work. They are our work.”

Russell also said the other key to their success lies in the kitchen and the way the food is prepared.

“We rely on good food to keep our customer coming back. We make everything from scratch so everything tastes great. We prepare our own fresh dough for pizza and doughnuts daily and use only fresh vegetables and other high-quality ingredients like our top-of-the-line cheeses. Everything is homemade, including our bread, which is all baked on the premises. Most gas stations are known for so-so food, but not us. Mediocracy is not a part of or recipe.”

Deborah Clark, an area manager from northern Indiana who is helping out during the grand opening, smiled with excitement, adding that Casey’s is the fifth largest pizza-maker in the country.

“Folks just love our pizza. It’s always fresh, made with only the finest ingredients and people know what to expect. Of course another reason they stop is because they love our doughnuts. We also run a tight ship concerning cleanliness. A lot of people stop by to get something good to eat here because they know we also have very clean restrooms.”

Casey’s offers the usual array of items found in a convenience store but also has a lot of added features more closely aligned with the “general store” theme and a bigger selection than what most would expect to find in a similar setting. The Jackson Center location also sells high quality meats from a local supplier and has a large number of bays for fueling vehicles.

For more information on this weekend’s activities or other general information about Casey’s, call 937-596-0118 or visit www.caseys.com.

Melinda Fogle, general store manager of Casey’s General Store in Jackson Center, shares free samples of a chocolate with Taryn Johnson, of DeGraff, during grand opening celebrations, Friday. http://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2018/01/web1_Caseys-chocolate.jpg Melinda Fogle, general store manager of Casey’s General Store in Jackson Center, shares free samples of a chocolate with Taryn Johnson, of DeGraff, during grand opening celebrations, Friday. Matt Clayton | Sidney Daily News The kitchen at Casey’s General Store in Jackson Center buzzes with activity as the staff works to keep plenty of hot pizza ready for customers during the open house this weekend. http://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2018/01/web1_Caseys-kitchen.jpg The kitchen at Casey’s General Store in Jackson Center buzzes with activity as the staff works to keep plenty of hot pizza ready for customers during the open house this weekend. Matt Clayton | Sidney Daily News Karl Arnett enters his name in a drawing for prizes at the grand opening of Casey’s General Store in Jackson Center, Friday. http://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2018/01/web1_Caseys-door-prize.jpg Karl Arnett enters his name in a drawing for prizes at the grand opening of Casey’s General Store in Jackson Center, Friday. Matt Clayton | Sidney Daily News Penny Brunk, visiting Store Manager from Union City, poses with an array of prizes to be given away at the grand opening of Casey’s General Store in Jackson Center. http://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2018/01/web1_Caseys-bike.jpg Penny Brunk, visiting Store Manager from Union City, poses with an array of prizes to be given away at the grand opening of Casey’s General Store in Jackson Center. Matt Clayton | Sidney Daily News Chuck Gould, of Marysville, fills his vehicle with fuel during the grand opening at Casey’s General Store in Jackson Center, Friday. http://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2018/01/web1_Caseys-gas.jpg Chuck Gould, of Marysville, fills his vehicle with fuel during the grand opening at Casey’s General Store in Jackson Center, Friday. Matt Clayton | Sidney Daily News Tyler Egbert, left, of Jackson Center, tries a sample of pizza offered by Emily Weber, visiting store manager from Cridersville, at Casey’s General Store in Jackson Center, Friday, Jan. 19. The store celebrates its grand opening this weekend. http://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2018/01/web1_Casey-s-pizza.jpg Tyler Egbert, left, of Jackson Center, tries a sample of pizza offered by Emily Weber, visiting store manager from Cridersville, at Casey’s General Store in Jackson Center, Friday, Jan. 19. The store celebrates its grand opening this weekend. Matt Clayton | Sidney Daily News

By Matt Clayton For the Sidney Daily News

The writer is a regular contributor to the Sidney Daily News.

The writer is a regular contributor to the Sidney Daily News.