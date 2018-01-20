125 Years

January 20, 1893

There is a movement here to organize a board of associated charities. It should be accomplished and its organization ought not be delayed. It is assumed that Sidney is no exception to the rule that the poor are always with those of better condition, and it must be taken for granted that the town stands ready to endeavor to relieve any case of distress that is worthy of aid.

A crowd of about 15 persons took in a merry sleigh ride to Port Jefferson last night. In starting out they all took a good look at the new moon over their shoulders and will have good luck for the next month. The temperature of the evening was everything that could be desired for a sleigh ride.

100 Years

January 20, 1918

With the thermometers hovering around zero, finds the city of Sidney running on the tightest holiday schedule in its history. All factories, retail stores and office buildings, except those especially exempted by the National Fuel Administration, are closed tight.

Yesterday morning is reported as the coldest morning so far this winter, the government thermometer in charge of Thaleon Blake registering as low as 20 degrees below zero about 7 a.m.

75 Years

January 20, 1943

Two representatives of the Federal Public Housing authority from Cleveland were in Sidney today to attend to some details relative to the proposed building of 100 family unit structures in this community to alleviate the housing shortage for war workers. The proposed location for these temporary structures is in the general area of West Park street and Buckeye and Wagner avenues.

Future plans for the aircraft plant of Copeland Refrigeration Corp. remained indefinite today as company officials continued their conference with government representatives. It was understood that a representative of the Piqua Civic Association had contacted Copeland officials as to their interest in some vacant buildings in that city.

Frigid temperatures accompanied a cold wave as it swept across Ohio today, plunging the mercury below the zero mark in many places. It was four degrees below zero in Sidney this morning.

50 Years

January 20, 1968

Outstanding senior at Fort Loramie High School, Dianne Poeppelman has been named Optimist Teenager of the month for January. She was presented with an appropriate plaque at a luncheon meeting of the Sidney Optimist club, by Donovan Hill, Optimist Teenager chairman.

Daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Edward Poeppelman of Fort Loramie, Dianne ranks third in her class, and in her junior year achieved the most scholarship points in the school. She has also been a representative to Buckeye Girls’ State.

25 Years

January 20, 1993

Fairlawn High School senior Sarah Chrisman has been named Sidney Optimist Club Teenager of the Month.

Miss Chrisman, 17, is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. James Chrisman, 17721 Kirkwood Road.

She has a 3.873 grade point average and has earned the Xerox Award and an Academia scholarship and had the highest grade point average her sophomore and junior years.

TOLOCHENAZ, Switzerland – Audrey Hepburn, the elegant waif who won filmgoers’ hearts before going on to travel the world in T-shirt, khakis and sneakers working for needy children, has died at age 63.

These news items from past issues of the Sidney Daily News are compiled by the Shelby County Historical Society (937-498-1653) as a public service to the community. Local history on the Internet! www.shelbycountyhistory.org

