A game of wits

Taking part in the Race to Escape Sidney, Saturday, Jan. 20, are, left to right, Brittney Landis, of Tipp City, Ron Long, of Covington, Stacey Rowley, Cindy Lumpkin and Duane Rowley, all of Piqua. The Race to Escape Sidney is a fundraising event held for Samaritan Works where people have to solve a series of tasks before they can leave a room. The event has been held for several weeks at Parkwood School. Some people come just to have fun others do it as a team building exercise like the employees from Ruese Insurance Group shown. Organizers of the event said that kids had a much easier time solving the puzzles than adults did with the exception of a group of police detectives they had come through.

Taking part in the Race to Escape Sidney, Saturday, Jan. 20, are, left to right, Brittney Landis, of Tipp City, Ron Long, of Covington, Stacey Rowley, Cindy Lumpkin and Duane Rowley, all of Piqua. The Race to Escape Sidney is a fundraising event held for Samaritan Works where people have to solve a series of tasks before they can leave a room. The event has been held for several weeks at Parkwood School. Some people come just to have fun others do it as a team building exercise like the employees from Ruese Insurance Group shown. Organizers of the event said that kids had a much easier time solving the puzzles than adults did with the exception of a group of police detectives they had come through. http://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2018/01/web1_SDN012218Escape.jpg Taking part in the Race to Escape Sidney, Saturday, Jan. 20, are, left to right, Brittney Landis, of Tipp City, Ron Long, of Covington, Stacey Rowley, Cindy Lumpkin and Duane Rowley, all of Piqua. The Race to Escape Sidney is a fundraising event held for Samaritan Works where people have to solve a series of tasks before they can leave a room. The event has been held for several weeks at Parkwood School. Some people come just to have fun others do it as a team building exercise like the employees from Ruese Insurance Group shown. Organizers of the event said that kids had a much easier time solving the puzzles than adults did with the exception of a group of police detectives they had come through. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News