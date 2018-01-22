125 Years

January 22, 1893

As a result of the election of the stockholders of the agricultural institute on Saturday, Harvey Guthrie was re-elected president; Isaac Betts, vice president; A.L. Marshall, secretary; and John Duncan, treasurer. Directors named for two-year terms were: J.J. Alexander, James N. Anderson, Joseph Stewart, S.H. Wright, F.D. Reed, R.N. Shaw, and W.W. Ginn.

Our new business college opened this morning in the Union hall with an excellent enrollment of pupils and flattering prospects. At least 50 pupils will start within the week. This is one of the Hudson chain of business colleges now operating in a number of Ohio cities.

100 Years

January 22, 1918

The raiding of coal cars along both the Big Four and B & O railroads still continues as the coal trains pass through the city. The raiding goes on both night and day and if a train happens to stop any length of time, a considerable amount of coal is thrown off and hauled away. Almost any kind of vehicle is used in taking it away, from a big two-horse wagon down to a baby crib.

Misses Magdeline Kingseed, Clara Maurer, Margaret Amann, Frances Wright, Ruth Sproul; Messrs. Philip Wagner, Fred Dickas, Vincent Gutman, Arthur Blust, and Rauth Bush were guests who enjoyed the bobsled party at the new country home of the Maloney’s south of the city last evening.

James S. Wilson, pioneer resident of Shelby county, soldier, plainsman and big game hunter, died this morning at his home on South Main avenue. Eighty-one years old, he had been a resident of this county since his parents moved here when he was a small boy.

75 Years

January 22, 1943

One hundred and twelve Shelby county men were in various stages of induction into the United States armed forces today. As a group of 46 men left this morning for Fort Hayes Columbus, for physical examinations, another group was to leave later this afternoon for Fort Benjamin Harrison and active duty.

Stockholders of the Mutual Federal Savings and Loan Association named C.R. Anderson, W.E. Baumgardner, and L.K. Aldrich to the board of directors. They will serve with Dr. A.B. Gudenkauf, Dr. Dr.R. Millette, Harry Oldham, C.M. Wyman, George Ehrhardt, Dr. W.D. Stockstill and W.E. Baker. The board will organize at a later date.

Mrs. Kenneth Rike was elected president of the general department of the Woman’s Club at the meeting held yesterday in the Business Girls home. Mrs. Harry Barr is the new vice president; Mrs. R. Aschenbach, secretary; Miss Lois Williamson, finance secretary; and Mrs. L.J. Meyerholtz, treasurer.

50 years

January 22, 1968

Thirteen members answered roll call when the SSE Club met January 18 with Mrs. George Burrey.

When the election of officers was held, Mrs. Ralph Staley was named president with Mrs. Homer Kauffman to be her vice president. Mrs. Stockstill is the new secretary-treasurer.

25 Years

January 22, 1993

Sidney High School was the scene of a miniature vehicle tug-of-war in William Stratton’s technological systems class.

As an assignment, Stratton asked his students to design and build their own battery-powered vehicles, which were hooked together two at a time to determine which one had better pulling power. The competition was “a lot like a tractor pull,” Stratton explained. Winning the tug-of-war was a vehicle created by seniors Shane Bates and Don Blevins.

WASHINGTON – Thurgood Marshall, a “true American hero” who served 24 years as the Supreme Court’s first black justice and a lifetime as a civil rights champion, is dead at 84.

Marshall, who retired from the high court 18 months ago because of his age and poor health, died Sunday of heart failure at Bethesda Naval Hospital in the Washington suburbs.

These news items from past issues of the Sidney Daily News are compiled by the Shelby County Historical Society (937-498-1653) as a public service to the community. Local history on the Internet! www.shelbycountyhistory.org

