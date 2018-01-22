Citizens’ Academy applications available

SIDNEY — Applications are being accepted for the Sidney Police Department’s third Citizens’ Police Academy.

The 10-week academy will be held on Wednesdays beginning Feb. 28 and continuing through May 2. The class will be held at the Sidney Police Department training room, 234 W. Court St., from 6:30 to 9 p.m. All participants will receive a free polo shirt.

The program is designed to allow local citizens an overview of how the department operates and an indepth view of its policies.

The academy is open to any Sidney resident or someone who works in Sidney.

“It is the vision of the Sidney Police Department to exceed the expectations of our community, to adapt to the ever changing challenges and provide the highest level of service and protection to our citizens,” said Sidney Police Chief Will Balling.

Topics include code enforcement, search and seizure, real life vs. television, crime scene investigating, criminal investigations, contemporary policing, cyber crime, narcotics, crisis intervention team, active shooter, patrol operations and use of force training.

Applications can be found online at http://www.sidneyoh.com under the news and events tab or at the Sidney Police Department. Deadline to submit applications is Feb. 16.