Weekly prizes announced

SIDNEY — The weekly prizes for the Sidney Daily News’s Valentine’s Day Hunt have been announced.

Weekly prizes include:

Week 1, Jan. 24: Sidney Tire, car care package; Shelby County Fair, two season passes; and Ron & Nita’s, $25 gift certificate.

Week 2, Jan. 31: Best One, Car care package; Allison’s Custom Jewelry, necklace; and Miami Valley Centre Mall, gift certificate.

Week 3, Feb. 7: Interiors by Alice, gift certificate; Helman Brothers, gift certificate for car detailing; Comfort Inn, gift certificate; and Ivy Garland, jewelry.

Week 4, Feb. 14: Clancy’s, gift certificate for 5, homecooked meals (value of $35); Massage by Lois, one hour massage; Small Town Boutique, gift certificate; and Morrie’s Landing, gift certificate.