125 Years

January 26, 1893

A sled load of Piqua visitors came up to Sidney last evening for a good time. The sled, which was built for this season’s good sleighing, is 24 feet long and was drawn by four horses. There were 25 in the party. They stopped at the Florentine for supper. After supper they spent two hours coasting on the Walnut avenue hill.

———

Policeman William O’Leary made his first arrest last night. He took in some descendants of Ham. This is a sign of his good luck in the future.

100 Years

January 26, 1918

School Supt. McVay said this morning that although most of the city schools would open on Monday, the Central school building will remain closed. Only a limited amount of coal has been received, he added. Central school pupils will report to the high school building in the afternoon. High school pupils will be dismissed at 12:30 p.m.

———

Fred Pruden, who went to Cincinnati and took the examination for the Aviation Corps, is spending a few days with friends in Oxford.

75 Years

January 26, 1943

Members of council at their regular meeting last night approved the annual

appropriation ordinance, prepared by the finance committee and auditor, for operation of the city. At the meeting, Mayor Sexauer asked council’s approval for a citizens committee to make a study of the fire department and its needs. He suggested the following committee: F.A. McLean, chairman; Frank Fields, Harry Oldham, Joseph Wagner, Joseph Cook, William Amos and Morton Piper.

50 Years

January 26, 1968

In observance of the 100th anniversary of their present church building, members of the congregation of the Springcreek Baptist Church will hold special services Sunday. Located on the Shelby-Miami county line road, in Orange township, the church building was completed and dedicated on Dec. 15, 1867.

Although remodeled and expanded several times in the intervening years, the structure remains at the same location. Roots of the present church go back to 1816, when members of what was then known as “Salem Church” met in the private homes of members for worship. The present church was built during the pastorate of Daniel Bryant on a lot donated by John F. Hetzler.

———

Closing of the national guard armory in Sidney in the near future was confirmed Thursday by State Adj. Gen. Erwin Hostettler in Columbus. This action would be in line with line with the revamping of the Ohio National Guard to meet Defense Department directives, the adjutant general said.

Possibility of such a move was indicated early this week when State Senator Ted Gray told The Sidney Daily News that legislation calling for the local armory to be sold had reached his desk. Overall, the Ohio Guard will lose 37 organizations as it is reduced from 150 units to 113.

25 Years

January 26, 1993

Soybeans have been around for over 5,000 years, giving power to humans. Now soybeans are giving power for engines in the form of a fuel called SoyDiesel.

SoyDiesel, a fuel derivative from the soybean, is fueling engines in experiments literally around the globe.

“This is a tremendous fuel alternative that is a proven renewable resource,” commented Keith Stimpert, executive director, the Ohio Soybean Council. “Not only is this product renewable, but it can help reduce emissions of diesel engines, making the air we breathe cleaner.

———

CHICAGO – Sears, Roebuck and Co. announced today it will close a regional catalog merchandise distribution center in Columbus, Ohio, eliminating 1,400 jobs.

The company said it will eliminate about 50,000 full- and part-time jobs nationwide, close more than 100 stores and discontinue its “big book” catalog.

In a statement, Sears said it is eliminating 16,000 full-time jobs and 34,000 part-time ones.

These news items from past issues of the Sidney Daily News are compiled by the Shelby County Historical Society (937-498-1653) as a public service to the community. Local history on the Internet! www.shelbycountyhistory.org

