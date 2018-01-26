Posted on by

Rollover on I-75

Ohio State Patrol officers investigate a single vehicle rollover, shortly after 9 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 25, that occurred at mile marker 102 in the south bound lane of I-75 just south of the state route 274 overpass. All occupants of the vehicle were reported to have gotten out of the vehicle and were able to walk around.


Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News

