Semi involved in crash

A vehicle was severely damaged when it was struck by a semi at the intersection of Stoker Road and state Route 66 just south of Newport shortly after 4 p.m., Friday, Jan. 26. One person sustained minor injuries. Early information suggested the smaller vehicle may have pulled into the path of the semi. The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the accident. The Houston Fire Department and Houston Rescue responded to the scene.

