A big bite of noodles

Elijah Watercutter, 2, of Anna, son of Rob and Mary Watercutter, takes a bite of spaghetti at the Knights of St. John Commandery #300 Smokehouse Spaghetti benefit. The fundraiser was held at St. Michael’s Hall Sunday, Jan. 28. Knights of St. John Commandery is a Catholic organization that donates to local organizations.

